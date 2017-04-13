culture Wear Pink to Watch Feminists Read Mean Girls

The latest edition of Feminist Live Reads casts local celebs to read Mean Girls, including several who had roles in the original high school comedy.

The focus in past Feminist Live Reads was taking notably macho film properties and reversing the genders, but for this latest edition of the series—the film Mean Girls—producer Chandler Levack decided there were plenty of great roles for women already. The spins this time around include casting transgender performer Vivek Shraya in the role of Lindsay Lohan’s Cady, and also casting actors who had small roles in the shot in Toronto film, like David Reale (who Toronto theatre audiences recently saw all of in the play Sheets) as the memified Glen Coco, and Jan Caruana as Emma Gerber, and giving them plum roles originally played by Tim Meadows and Tina Fay. The cast also includes Torontonians like Ennis Esmer (CTV’s Blindspot), CBC Radio host Raina Douris, and Jay McCarrol (ViceTV’s Nirvana The Band The Show); tickets for the event, which benefits the Trans Lifeline, are sold out in advance, but limited rush tickets will be available at the door tonight.

Thursday, April 13, Revue Cinema (400 Roncesvalles Avenue), Doors at 6:15 p.m., show at 6:45 p.m., $12-$15.

