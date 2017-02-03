Torontoist

Anyone can do it, and affordably too.

For most people the idea of aged wine definitely conjures something snobby and stuffy. But if you have patience, there is something to be said about tasting wine after it’s had a few years or more to evolve in the bottle.

The biggest misconception about old wine is that it’s automatically better. Because a bottle is old doesn’t guarantee that it’s going to be good. What is certain is that as a wine ages, it definitely changes. This factor is both exciting and heartbreaking at the same time. A wine that tastes amazing one night might have evolved completely away from your taste in a year if you decide to add a bottle or two to a collection.

