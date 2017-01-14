Torontoist

cityscape How Toronto Is Dealing With Its Waterfront Pollution David Clark has been living in Toronto since 1985. He fishes along Toronto’s harbour and the city’s parks every week all year with a few of his friends. Not every part of the experience is pleasant. “We’re constantly hooking wet wipes off the bottom of the harbour,” he said. Clark is the co-founder of the group Toronto Urban Fishing Ambassadors and a licensed recreational fisher. He says fishable waters are defined by water quality, fish habitat, aquatic habitat, food web, species diversity, and the fisheries they can support—which have been improving in Toronto, according to him. “What we haven’t fixed is the main source of current contamination,” Clark said. “We’re allowing new contaminants through the sewer system, and that’s a big problem.” Clark says after a big rain storm, “The water [in the harbour] goes brown, it goes coffee brown.” Keep reading: How Toronto Is Dealing With Its Waterfront Pollution