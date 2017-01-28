Torontoist

culture Bar Hop Brewco Releases First In-House Beers After much anticipation, the famed Toronto bar is now making its own beer, and, surprising no one, it's damned good.

It's safe to say Bar Hop is considered a Toronto craft beer destination. Since being opened in 2012 by Jim MacDonald and Rob Pingitore, Bar Hop has consistently brought forth a large and balanced selection of international and local beers (both on tap and in bottle), unforgettable beer events, and mouthwatering food. In their first year, they successfully set themselves up to be one of the Toronto bars to watch out for in the city, and by their second year it was difficult to imagine the city's beer scene without them. So it was no surprise when a second and much larger location was announced nearby Queen Street West and Peter Street. Nor was it a surprise when it was mentioned that the second Bar Hop would also make room for a facility in which to brew their own beer. After all, bartender and brewer Matt Bod has done a number of collaborations over the years with some of the best breweries in the province, one of the more notable being the annual Blood of Cthulhu Imperial Stout for Halloween. When Bar Hop BrewCo opened near the end of 2015, excitement over what to come was understandably high. Flash forward to this week, and Bar Hop have, after quite some time of recipe formulation and bureaucratic red tape, finally released their first four beers at the Peter Street location. And to the shock and surprise of absolutely no one, they're quite delicious.