Torontoist

The Toronto School of Medicine, ca. 1885, on Gerrard Street. Courtesy of the Toronto Public Library.
Dr. John Rolph arrived in York in 1831 with an impressive resumé. Having first earned medical and law degrees in England, he had spent 10 years in what is now southern Ontario, during which time he had pursued both law and medicine professionally, and also entered politics, first serving in the Legislative Assembly of Upper Canada, as the representative for Middlesex, in 1824. During this time, Rolph had also recognized the need for medical education in Upper Canada, and joined with Dr. Charles Duncombe to provide instruction at a short-lived medical school in St. Thomas.
Shortly after moving to York, Rolph began offering medical instruction at his home and surgery on Lot Street (now Queen Street), located on the north side, between what are now Bay and Elizabeth Streets. Although Rolph’s new school was unable to confer medical degrees, it provided capable instruction which prepared students to take the medical licence examinations, for which degrees were not necessary.
David Clark has been living in Toronto since 1985. He fishes along Toronto’s harbour and the city’s parks every week all year with a few of his friends. Not every part of the experience is pleasant.
“We’re constantly hooking wet wipes off the bottom of the harbour,” he said.
Clark is the co-founder of the group Toronto Urban Fishing Ambassadors and a licensed recreational fisher. He says fishable waters are defined by water quality, fish habitat, aquatic habitat, food web, species diversity, and the fisheries they can support—which have been improving in Toronto, according to him.
“What we haven’t fixed is the main source of current contamination,” Clark said. “We’re allowing new contaminants through the sewer system, and that’s a big problem.”
Clark says after a big rain storm, “The water [in the harbour] goes brown, it goes coffee brown.”
Home delivery beer isn’t exactly a new service. In recent memory there’s often been a kind of localized version of it, with Beau’s Brewing and Brew Donkey doing deliveries within the Ottawa region and new brewery County Road Beer Co. delivering within range of its home in Prince Edward County. Additionally, fantastic beer subscription services from the likes of Brew Box Co. have shown that (Shock! Surprise!) people would love to get their hands on some hard to find Ontario beer, ideally sent right to their door.
So it kind of goes without saying that the option of anyone in Ontario being able to mail order beer from a specific brewery tends to hold even greater appeal. The most well-publicized announcement of mail services in the past year was, the LCBO’s ordering launch in the summer, which was very popular over the holiday season. Another notable was Half Hours on Earth in Seaforth opening up a mail-order option, which saved many a beer geek gas money and made their much sought after offerings that much easier to obtain.
In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving has come to be known as Black Friday, during which retailers offer huge discounts and usher in the Christmas shopping season. Not to be outdone, the chic anti-chic magazine Adbusters introduced its own event on the same day: Buy Nothing Day. And while American Thanksgiving is limited […]
