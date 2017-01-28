Torontoist

On December 12, 1933, the Toronto Maple Leafs were playing a road game in Boston in front of 12,000 spectators. Early in the second period, Eddie Shore, Boston’s star player and then one of the most popular players in the entire league, led a Bruins rush into the Leafs’ zone. One of the Leafs’ defencemen—accounts differ as to whether it was King Clancy or Red Horner—tripped Shore.
Shore, possibly groggy from the hit, was slow in getting up, by which time the play was developing in the other end. Veteran winger Irvine “Ace” Bailey, then one of the more popular players on the Leafs, was backing up the Leafs’ play, and had his back to Shore. For reasons which were never made adequately clear, Shore charged hard into Bailey from behind, catching him by surprise. In the words of the Globe, “Bailey fell heavily and was knocked unconscious when his head struck the ice with terrific force.” Leafs’ defender Red Horner skated up to Shore, and while accounts differ as to what, precisely, Horner said to him, Horner followed his words with a direct punch to Shore’s face, sending Shore to the ice as well.
Kathleen Wynne announced this morning that the Province would deny Toronto City Council’s request to implement road tolls on the DVP and Gardiner.
In lieu of the ability to toll the two urban highways that the Province downloaded onto the City’s balance sheet, Wynne announced today that gas tax funding would be increased starting in 2019, a year after the next election. By 2022 gas tax funding would double 2017 levels, which would generate $170 million in additional revenue for Toronto.
It’s safe to say Bar Hop is considered a Toronto craft beer destination. Since being opened in 2012 by Jim MacDonald and Rob Pingitore, Bar Hop has consistently brought forth a large and balanced selection of international and local beers (both on tap and in bottle), unforgettable beer events, and mouthwatering food. In their first year, they successfully set themselves up to be one of the Toronto bars to watch out for in the city, and by their second year it was difficult to imagine the city’s beer scene without them.
So it was no surprise when a second and much larger location was announced nearby Queen Street West and Peter Street. Nor was it a surprise when it was mentioned that the second Bar Hop would also make room for a facility in which to brew their own beer. After all, bartender and brewer Matt Bod has done a number of collaborations over the years with some of the best breweries in the province, one of the more notable being the annual Blood of Cthulhu Imperial Stout for Halloween. When Bar Hop BrewCo opened near the end of 2015, excitement over what to come was understandably high.
Flash forward to this week, and Bar Hop have, after quite some time of recipe formulation and bureaucratic red tape, finally released their first four beers at the Peter Street location. And to the shock and surprise of absolutely no one, they’re quite delicious.
