The mayor wants permission to meet in private. That undermines City Hall's credibility.
By
David Hains
Democracy can be inconvenient and messy.
After all, deliberation and decision-making is done in public, and without a party system. Ontario mayors do not enjoy the same breadth of powers as, say, corporate CEOs. Coalitions must be built on an issue-by-issue basis. It takes time and effort to build consensus in this system.
Keep reading: John Tory Wants to Change Rules so He Can Meet With His Executive in Secret
By
Torontoist
Photoist is a periodic photo series, featuring the best from the Torontoist Flickr Pool.
By
Torontoist
This week features Doc Pickles, David Miller, and GRTTWaK...it feels like Torontopia all over again!
By
Steve Fisher
Urban Planner is your weekly curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.
Photo by Laura Dittmann.
Keep reading: What to Do in Toronto, January 9–15: Green 13 and David Miller, Doc Pickles Benefit, Rapp Battlez
By
David Wencer
If City Council wants to balance the budget so badly, maybe advertising on Airbnb will help.
By
Richard Light • Illustration by Brett Lamb
It's hard to imagine, but 2017 could be even better than 2016.
By
Will Sloan
Gotta fight for the little guy.
By
Torontoist Staff
Most Commented
comments on
Photoist: Junction Colour
comments on
What to Do in Toronto, January 9–15: Green 13 and David Miller, Doc Pickles Benefit, Rapp Battlez
comments on
Duly Quoted: Andy Byford, on his Optimism for the TTC in 2017
comments on
Historicist: Reinventing the Whale