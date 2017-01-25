Torontoist

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong (Ward 34, Don Valley East) has long had an obsessive dislike for Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 27, Toronto Centre-Rosedale). It showed in the Rob Ford mayoral term when Minnan-Wong was Public Works Chair and he pushed the removal of the Jarvis bike lanes in Wong-Tam’s ward, and when he wanted to remove the Yonge and Dundas scramble that’s also in her ward. He has condescendingly mocked her concerns, and called her arguments disingenuous.

@kristynwongtam @kristynwongtam prepared to waste and risk millions on a fanciful Expo bid and now is concerned about $500000 #crocodiletears

Police officers tried to stop the witness filming the arrest.

A bystander-recorded video of Toronto police restraining and Tasering a man during an arrest also shows the witness being threatened by officers that his phone would be seized as evidence. The video, obtained by CityNews, also shows an officer telling the witness the man being arrested is “going to spit in your face, you’re going to get AIDS.”

The recording, shot on Tuesday at the corner of Dundas Street and Church Street, reportedly shows police arresting a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

The video raises issues about police conduct and what many are calling “HIV-phobic” comments — the virus that causes AIDS is not spread by saliva.

Canadians have the right to film or photograph police officers, as long as doing so doesn’t obstruct what the police are doing, something the bystander filming in this case repeatedly says he isn’t doing.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police arrest and Taser suspect after female cop allegedly assaulted pic.twitter.com/3US7PNJzyg — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) January 24, 2017

