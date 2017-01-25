Torontoist

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong (Ward 34, Don Valley East) has long had an obsessive dislike for Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 27, Toronto Centre-Rosedale). It showed in the Rob Ford mayoral term when Minnan-Wong was Public Works Chair and he pushed the removal of the Jarvis bike lanes in Wong-Tam’s ward, and when he wanted to remove the Yonge and Dundas scramble that’s also in her ward. He has condescendingly mocked her concerns, and called her arguments disingenuous.
A bystander-recorded video of Toronto police restraining and Tasering a man during an arrest also shows the witness being threatened by officers that his phone would be seized as evidence. The video, obtained by CityNews, also shows an officer telling the witness the man being arrested is “going to spit in your face, you’re going to get AIDS.”
The recording, shot on Tuesday at the corner of Dundas Street and Church Street, reportedly shows police arresting a man accused of assaulting a police officer.
The video raises issues about police conduct and what many are calling “HIV-phobic” comments — the virus that causes AIDS is not spread by saliva.
Also attend closing parties for The Central and The Hoxton; talks on safe streets and fake news; concerts from Kid Koala, Jason Collett, and Hooded Fang; and a surprise album release for the late Handsome Ned.
