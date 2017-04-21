culture Watch Images of Art and Eroticism

Two long-running local events—The Images Festival, and the rebranded Feminist Porn Awards (now the Toronto International Porn Festival)—kick off tonight.

Two film festivals with particular focus on their use of the medium kicked off with opening receptions last night. The Images Festival is celebrating 30 years of experimental and artistic audio-visual screenings, including a number of presentations that include live components, such as tonight’s AFROGALACTICA, a live reading by Paris-based artist Kapwani Kiwanga, accompanied by video projection. And for the 12th year of the Feminist Porn Awards, they’re re-branding as the Toronto International Porn Festival. The one-night only event is expanding to three nights of screenings and events, as it evolves into a more intersectional celebration of inclusive erotica, culminating with the awards gala on Sunday night.

The Images Festival runs April 20-27, various venues and times, FREE-$15.

The International Porn Festival runs April 20-23, various venues and times, $12-$15.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.