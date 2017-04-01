news Toronto Repeals New Choke Chain Bylaw For Dogs

Some tips for Toronto dog owners to keep your furry friends safe this summer.

Toronto City Council has lifted a ban on choke chains and pronged dog collars and now wants to hear from pet owners on how they train, explore, and care for their dogs.

Following concerns expressed by city dog owners, trainers, and groups that work with service dogs, this week, council repealed the bylaw, and is now seeking more information and a report from City staff.

But regardless of City bylaws, as a pet owner, it’s important to always keep your dog safe and by your side.

For some pet owners with dogs in training, there is no replacement for choke collars for training, so the repeal of the bylaw is welcome news. A standard flat collar is convenient to use, but may not provide enough security for stronger breeds.

Pet owners not comfortable with a choke chain should consider a martingale collar or a heavy-duty harness such as RuffWear Webmaster Harness, Julius K9 Harness, or K9 Explorer, which gives the walker more control over the dog.

Harnesses such as the Freedom Harness and the EasyWalk Harness tighten around a dog’s chest, and are effective for minimizing pulling and making walking easier.

With any training equipment, it may take your dog a few days to get used to it. As your dog adapts and begins to change walking behaviour, be sure to reward those moments of calm walking with verbal praise, some head scratches, and a few treats.

Regardless of what collar or harness you use, a dog’s tags and licence should always be attached and visible. If you choose to opt for a harness, ensure that tags are attached to the regular collar, so when the harness comes off at home, the proper tags are still attached. This is not only the law, but it also helps in case your pet happens to get out of the house.

Dogs should only be off-leash in designated off-leash dog areas

All dogs must be on a leash no more than two metres long, and owners must be holding the leash at all times, but that doesn’t mean your dog can’t get plenty of exercise. Try involving your pet in outdoor activities that you already enjoy—from kayaking and paddle boarding, to hiking and biking.

When bringing your furry friend along outdoors, always check beforehand that dogs are allowed where you are going.

For those times you want to let your dog roll in the grass and stretch their legs, and there’s no off-leash area, bring a two-metre leash along. It’s too long for every day walking, but great for those park moments that you both love.

For all dogs, training is key

With the onset of warm weather, you may find yourself frequenting the dog park more often. It’s important to make sure your dog is properly trained and socialized to interact with other dogs and their owners. Under Toronto pet bylaws, every owner is responsible for the actions of their pets, which includes taking steps to prevent your dog from acting dangerously towards other people or pets.

Proper socialization helps dogs feel safe and comfortable in potentially stressful situations where they could otherwise lash out. If you’re at an approved off-leash area and feel confident enough to let your dog roam free, make sure you’re always within a few feet to supervise interactions.

Through positive reinforcement, training, and participating in activities together, you and your dog’s bond will grow even stronger.

Nicole Ellis is a dog trainer, pet lifestyle expert, and mobile product manager at the pet home boarding site DogVacay.com.