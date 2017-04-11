news
These Dogs Are Really Excited About The Blue Jays Home Opener
Happy National Pet Day!
The Blue Jays home opener and national pet day both fall on the same day, and these baseball-loving doggos of Toronto could not be more excited.
ready for the @bluejays home opener tonight! who’s buying da beer? 🍻⚾️ A post shared by It’s me! Moose the Pug (@itsmoosethepug) on
When it’s #nationalpetday and Blue Jays Home Opener A post shared by † Mary † 🇨🇦 (@somegirlfromcanada) on
Zuma and Riptide from the start of baseball season last year. The bun-parents are going to tonight’s @bluejays home opener in Toronto. ⚾️⚾️⚾️ #bluejays #letsrise A post shared by The Beach Buns 🌊🐰🐰🐰🐰🦁🐼 (@the_beach_buns) on
So excited for the Jays home opener tonight!!! 💙 Can you believe this time last year I was almost the size of a baseball cap! 😱 #gojaysgo A post shared by Clover The Doodle (@cloverthedoodle) on
Let’s go Jays!! #langley #nationalpetday #labsofinstagram #bluejaysfan #bluejays #ourmoment #cometogether A post shared by Jennifer Joy (@jennifer_joy5) on
Let’s go Blue Jays! #cutedog #bluejays A post shared by Dani (@dp25420) on
Got my game face on! ⚾️🔵❤️ #Darcy #minilabradoodle @bluejays A post shared by Darcy (@andmissdarcy) on
Cheers to the Jays home opener! #bluejays #homeopener2017 #hudsonbae #ilprosecco
A post shared by Megan (@megann006) on