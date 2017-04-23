culture See The World’s Oldest Father and Son Cajun Duo

The latest reunion show of the uber-veteran musical duo The Williamson Playboys will cover such relevant topics as the Prussian-Brazilian War, and the Hindenburg disaster.

Their gigs these days are fewer and farther between. Maybe age is finally catching up to The Williamson Playboys (Doug Morency and Paul Bates), whose musical careers span, in their telling, nearly two centuries. Self-credited with inventing every musical genre popular in the 20th century, the two will riff on their storied history and current events tonight at the John Candy Box Theatre; for very, very long-time fans, not to worry—it’s an accessible venue.

Sunday April 23, Second City John Candy Box Theatre (99 Blue Jays Way, third floor), 9:30 p.m., $5-$10.

