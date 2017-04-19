culture Sample Great Bands at (in Spite of?) Canadian Music Week

CMW's off-putting industry panels pull focus from a genuinely good crop of bands playing Toronto music venues this week.

It’s an old and unfortunately repeated story: Canadian Music Week‘s worst enemy isn’t rival festivals like NXNE, but itself. Its increasingly out of touch industry conference, with its tone-deaf panels, distracts from the many worthwhile bands who elect to participate in the festival. And there are lots of great acts to see: locals like Weaves and Bossie; emerging out of town acts like Ottawa’s New Swears and Montreal’s Tim Darcy; veteran Canuck bands like Vancouver’s 54-40 and Montreal’s Wolf Parade; and international touring acts like Tokyo’s Zoobombs, LA’s Earl Sweatshirt, and Toronto ex-pat Allie X. Some of these bands are playing in showcases like Pop Montreal‘s, or You’ve Changed Records‘, who’re celebrating their anniversary, and others are playing their own headline sets. You can pay as little as $5 to see some club shows piecemeal, or you can pay for a $75 wristband that gives you the ability to hop from club to club, or a $175 vip pass that will get you into most of the marquee shows. So long as you focus on the bands, you could have a great time at Canadian Music Week—really.

April 18–23, various venues and times, $5–$175.

