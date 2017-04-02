news The Preventable Epidemic: Criminality of Drugs Directly Contributes to Overdoses

Concerns that safe injection sites not accessible for users outside the downtown, many of whom are racialized.

In depth: Part three in a three-part series examining the opioid crisis in the city.

Homecoming

Amy Wright’s brother was homeless for three weeks in rural Nova Scotia and died by suicide in September 2011. Drugs and alcohol were a factor, said Wright. It was not from an overdose, but the lack of resources in the area, such as harm reduction, that contributed to his death.

Weighing about 90 pounds with barely any teeth, Wright left Vancouver on a Greyhound bus and moved back to Toronto in 2011 to help herself get clean. She had four front teeth that were badly broken and cracked. Recalling the memories of a passport picture she had taken two days taking the Greyhound, Wright said she had aged about 10 years and was extremely pale looking.

“What strikes me the most from those visuals, is that I had no life or light in my eyes,” Wright said. “They were so dark.”

She said her brother opened her eyes to where her life was going and gave her an out. He helped her find her true self and passion in life.

“I’ve lost a number of people to substance use,” said Wright, who is now a community support worker in the 24-hour harm reduction drop-in at Sistering.

Despite having a safe place to inject drugs, users will remain in a difficult position whereby they must still buy drugs on the street, and Wright says that’s problematic. She doesn’t see a time when users will be able to purchase drugs at the safe injection sites, she says.

“This isn’t about making money, it’s about saving lives,” she said.

Coming Together

Tuesday, February 21, marked the National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis, and about 150 people marched through downtown Toronto to demand all levels of government take immediate actions to prevent overdose deaths.

Wright attended the march. She wondered why Toronto hadn’t had a rally like that before.

“I came back from a place that was so supportive, to watch my friends forced to sleep in alleys and die from overdose,” she said.

Wright said losing Raffi Balian , a longtime advocate for harm reduction, has left her heartbroken and feeling an overwhelming survivor’s guilt. Balian died from “accidental overdose,” according to a release from the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

“The rally meant the world to me, as I held my brother and friends in my heart,” she said.

“Coming into the rally, it was sad and emotional. Seeing my community after suffering a tragic loss. One that hits home in a way I thought I would never experience again. There was something very powerful about marching and chanting, creating awareness and making a statement. For me, that day gave me hope. Hope for a world that cares about everyone, regardless of how they chose to cope.”

Wright said there is a certain stereotype, a certain look that is associated with being homeless and with being a “junkie.” She said she didn’t fit the profile and that put her in a dangerous position at times.