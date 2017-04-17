news Kristyn Wong-Tam on Toronto’s Tight Vacancy Rate and Short-Term Rentals

“The vacancy rates in Toronto for families who are looking for permanent rental homes, long-term rentals, is very, very tight,” she said. “There is simply not enough inventory. If we lose 10,000, 20,000 units…to short-term rentals it means that families trying to live in the downtown core…will not have those options.”

— Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 27, Centre-Rosedale), speaking to the CBC on April 13 about regulating short-term rentals in the city, such as Airbnb. Many are concerned that short-term rentals are taking affordable rental units off the market at a time when Toronto vacancies are extremely tight. The rental vacancy rate at 1.3 per cent—a historic low. Today is the final day for the City of Toronto survey on short-term rentals. Watch the video from the discussion at City Hall last week.