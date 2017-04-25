culture Hear the How and the Why of Ontario’s Greenbelt Success

A discussion with the people instrumental in protecting the ribbon of green space around the GTA at the launch of the new book The Greenbelt.

Tonight the Friends of The Greebelt’s CEO Burkhard Mausberg will launch his new book, The Greenbelt: Protecting and Cultivating a Great Ontario Treasure. After an excepted reading, Mausberg will chair a panel discussion on the success and ongoing campaign to protect the green space around the GTA, with such guests as Rick Smith of the Broadbent Institute, Judy Pfeifer, and former mayor David Crombie, who chaired a landmark 2015 report on the Greenbelt.

Tuesday, April 25, Ben Mcnally Books (366 Bay Street), 6 p.m., FREE.

