culture Catch Comedy From Toronto’s Newest Company

New improv company The Assembly launches tonight with showcases by resident troupes and some assembled all stars.

Hundreds of students take classes at Second City Toronto every year, and more and more of them are advancing to the higher levels. But there’s only one main stage show, plus a touring and house company, and a studio stage that’s primarily reserved for current students. Where are the graduates going to get stage time? Twelve troupes composed of alumni of Second City’s improv program are striking out on their own, establishing a new company, The Assembly. The Assembly launch show bill has several members from their featured team Strike, including Ken Hall (TBS’ People of Earth) and Kevin Vidal (CBC’s Workin’ Moms), plus guest “all stars” like Allie Price and Adam Cawley, and showcases by house troupes Grim Diesel, Jibber Jabbar, and The Pepperoni Pizza Cats. And in a sign that the improv community believes a rising tide floats all boats, the launch is taking place at Bad Dog Theatre, home of Toronto’s most established improv company.

Thursday, April 13, Bad Dog Theatre (875 Bloor Street West), 8 p.m., $5.

