news Video: Scarborough Residents Weigh In At Heated Transit Meeting

Video coverage from Monday night's one-stop subway debate in Scarborough.

On the eve of the one-stop Scarborough subway vote (it passed) at Toronto City Council, residents got their final say at the Scarborough Village Recreation Centre on Kingston Road.

Hosted by Scarborough Transit Action, the panel was made up of two city councillors and two experts.

Councillor Paul Ainslie (Ward 43, Scarborough East) spoke in favour of the originally planned and provincially funded Scarborough LRT while Councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker (Ward 38, Scarborough Centre) argued in favour of the proposed one-stop subway extension to the Scarborough Town Centre.

Rounding out the panel was urban planner Michael Collens and York University geography professor (and Torontist contributor) Tricia Wood.

After some back and forth debate, panellists took questions from the public.

Glyn Bowerman, a Torontoist contributor and editor of Spacing Magazine, moderated the event.

Check out the video below to hear what residents in attendance had to say about the opposing visions for transit expansion in Scarborough.