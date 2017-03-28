 Toronto City Council Agenda Preview: March 2017

Torontoist

politics

Toronto City Council Agenda Preview: March 2017

Here's your cheat sheet for City Council this week.

By

Photo by Jae Yang from the Torontoist Flickr pool.

Photo by Jae Yang from the Torontoist Flickr pool.

City Council convenes this week for yet another Scarborough transit debate. But there’s much more on the agenda, including energy drinks, the Great Lakes, landlord licensing, the inexorable spread of Shoppers Drug Mart, and more. Read on for our picks.

The Big Ticket

  • The latest milestone in the Scarborough subway project: deciding on the route alignment and the design of the bus terminal, among other things. The ballooning price tag and other unfavourable figures have led many public transit advocates to call for a return to the cheaper and more efficient light-rail plan.

Related

  • There’s been little buzz about this, but Council will also be voting on a new apartment building bylaw, including a landlord registry and new rules about repair requests, pest control, and cleanliness.

Money, Money, Money

Health

Sports

Equity Issues

Well-Intentioned But Ultimately Non-Binding Requests To Higher Levels of Government

Community Benefits of the Month

Miscellaneous

Did we miss anything interesting or important? Let us know in the comments!

Comments