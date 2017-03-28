politics Toronto City Council Agenda Preview: March 2017

Here's your cheat sheet for City Council this week.

City Council convenes this week for yet another Scarborough transit debate. But there’s much more on the agenda, including energy drinks, the Great Lakes, landlord licensing, the inexorable spread of Shoppers Drug Mart, and more. Read on for our picks.

The Big Ticket

The latest milestone in the Scarborough subway project: deciding on the route alignment and the design of the bus terminal, among other things. The ballooning price tag and other unfavourable figures have led many public transit advocates to call for a return to the cheaper and more efficient light-rail plan.

There’s been little buzz about this, but Council will also be voting on a new apartment building bylaw, including a landlord registry and new rules about repair requests, pest control, and cleanliness.

Money, Money, Money

The state of Toronto retail: — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) March 14, 2017

Health

Is Red Bull and vodka still a thing? After consultation with event organizers, the beverage industry, and relevant City agencies and divisions, Toronto Public Health stands firm on the negative effects of mixing energy drinks and alcohol. Related Apparently you shouldn’t mix energy drinks and kids, either.

Many facilities have defibrillators on-site. What about EpiPens?

Sports

Equity Issues

Well-Intentioned But Ultimately Non-Binding Requests To Higher Levels of Government

Community Benefits of the Month

Miscellaneous

