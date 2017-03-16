culture Talk Trumpism at OCAP Speaker Series

Guest speakers on how to mobilize against Trump and support people living in poverty.

Critics of Black Lives Matter Toronto often claim the group is overly confrontational. But BLM:TO (who were named Torontoist heroes of 2016) can seem genteel in comparison to the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty, a pugnacious activist group that for nearly 30 years has used direct action techniques like sit-ins, building takeovers, and more to remain thorns in the side of complacent politicians and amoral corporations. So it makes sense that OCAP has ideas on how to combat the rising tide of regressive political agents. The OCAP Speaker Series event tonight, Fighting Back In The Age of Trump, will feature OCAP organizer John Clarke and guest speaker Zabia Afzal on how to mobilize against Trump and his ilk in support of the economically disadvantaged. Recognizing the demands that might prevent interested attendees from coming, they’re offering a free meal, free child care, and transit tokens.

Thursday, March 16, Christian Resource Centre (40 Oak Street), 6 p.m., FREE

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.