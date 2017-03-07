culture Talk Toronto at the Frontier City Book Launch

Author Shawn Micallef launches his latest book tonight with a discussion about the future of Toronto.

Noted flaneur and Toronto Star columnist Shawn Micallef launches his new book, Frontier City: Toronto On the Verge of Greatness, tonight with a panel discussion on our city’s “growing pains.” Joining him will be fellow Star scribe Jennifer Pagliaro, two recent Ward 17 candidates (Alejandra Bravo, and Keegan Henry-Mathieu), and University of Toronto Urban Studies professor Shauna Brail.

Tuesday, March 7, Innis Town Hall (2 Sussex Avenue), 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., FREE (w/ registration).

