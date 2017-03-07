 Talk Toronto at the Frontier City Book Launch

Torontoist

culture

Talk Toronto at the Frontier City Book Launch

Author Shawn Micallef launches his latest book tonight with a discussion about the future of Toronto.

By

Queen and Spadina as of March 4, 2017. Photo by Shawn Micallef.

Queen and Spadina as of March 4, 2017. Photo by Shawn Micallef.

Noted flaneur and Toronto Star columnist Shawn Micallef launches his new book, Frontier City: Toronto On the Verge of Greatness, tonight with a panel discussion on our city’s “growing pains.” Joining him will be fellow Star scribe Jennifer Pagliaro, two recent Ward 17 candidates (Alejandra Bravo, and Keegan Henry-Mathieu), and University of Toronto Urban Studies professor Shauna Brail.

Tuesday, March 7, Innis Town Hall (2 Sussex Avenue), 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., FREE (w/ registration).

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.

Comments