Stay Nasty at First Thursday's Feminist Fête

Tonight's AGO First Thursday event features a headlining music set by d'bi.young anitaafrika and her band, The 333.

The AGO’s First Thursday art party events have always made an effort to be feminist, queer-positive, and inclusive, but tonight’s Still Nasty: The Future Is Feminist event is getting an extra bump, courtesy of their special partners, OCAD’s graduate class in criticism and curatorial practice. Interactive projects being presented include Golboo Amani’s Unsettling Settlers Of Catan, Hazel Meyers’s intersectional work on sport and sexuality, a pop-up talk by artist Aylan Couchie, and a headlining music set by d’bi.young anitaafrika and her band, The 333.

Thursday, March 2, At Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West), 7 p.m., $13-$16.

