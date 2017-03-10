culture Go Underground at the AGO with the Basement Revue

The line-up is always top secret.

Jason Collett and Damian Rogers’ Basement Revue, a curated soirée of spoken word, music, and other performance, pairs well with other events. They’ve successfully paired with Luminato, The National Arts Centre, and other cultural institutions, bringing rock star writers and straight-up rock stars into the fold, using Roger’s literary connections, and Collett’s greatly extended Broken Social Scene ones. Tonight, the AGO launches their Performance Across Disciplines program in partnership with Basement Revue; like all other editions, the guest list is secret right up to showtime, but it’s a good bet there’ll be some familiar faces taking part.

Friday, March 10, Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West), 7 p.m., FREE w/ gallery admission ($11-$19.50).

