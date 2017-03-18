culture Get Your Geek On at Toronto Comic-Con

This year's event features a Degrassi reunion with five original cast members.

This weekend is the 2017 Toronto Comic-Con, a celebration of comics, cosplay, and geek culture in general. Besides a plethora of comic writers and panels, special attractions include a Degrassi reunion with five cast members of the original show; the premiere of new sci-fi series Deep Six, with talent such as Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black) and Jonathan Whitaker (The Expanse) on hand; and entertainers, including D&D experts Sex T-Rex, and The Dandies, Toronto’s Trekkie improvisers.

March 17–19, Metro Toronto Convention Centre (222 Bremner Boulevard, South Building), Saturday 10–7 p.m., Sunday 10–5 p.m., $20–$50.

