Discuss Ruff Theatre at Dark Nights TO

In conversation with Brendan McMurtry-Howlett, founding member of Toronto's Shakespeare in the Ruff

Salon series Dark Nights TO, which interviews young and accomplished Toronto artists on a monthly basis, tonight talks with Brendan McMurtry-Howlett, co-artistic director and founding member of Shakespeare in the Ruff, which has revived outdoor Shakespeare in the east end and consistently presented fascinating and relevant work, such as a puppet version of Macbeth and last year’s genderqueer staging of Romeo and Juliet. McMurtry-Howlett is also busy on stage with other companies, such as in We Are Proud To Present… at the Theatre Centre. He’ll be discussing how he balances his own performance work with running a company, as well as Shakespeare in the Ruff’s training program for youth.

Wednesday, March 15, The Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen Street West), 7 p.m., PWYC.

