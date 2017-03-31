culture Challenge Colonialism Through Dance

Native Earth presents two new dance pieces by Indigenous choreographers and performers.

For their second annual Indigenous Dance Double Bill, Niimi’iwe, Native Earth is presenting two duos using the art form to explore issues of colonialism and Native heritage. Vancouver’s Margaret Grenier and Karen Jamieson are up first at 7 p.m. with their light breaking broken, which sees the two bringing their cultural heritage and associated dance forms together. In the 9 p.m. slot, the NDN way, created by Mariana Medellín-Meinke and Brian Solomon (last seen on Toronto stages in The Circle), uses a 1970’s CBC documentary on traditional Cree teachings as the jumping off point for their work. Audiences can see either show for $25, or both together for $40.

To April 1, Aki Studio Theatre (585 Dundas Street East), Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m., $25 each/$40 double bill.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.