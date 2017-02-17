culture Spit Rhymes and Champagne at Hip Hop Karaoke’s Tenth Anniversary

It's also the finale for the monthly series (for now).

For 10 years now, on a monthly basis, MCs More or Les and Abdominal have handed over the mics to hip-hop heads who wanted to take a turn doing classic rap songs, with DJ Ted Dancin’ (and earlier in the run, DJs Numeric and Dalia) behind the decks. They’ve had a long list of both local and international guest rappers and DJs appear on their stage—from Maestro Fresh Wes to Phife Dawg—but for this, the final monthly edition of Hip-Hop Karaoke, the mic will be reserved for strictly crowd participants. Backing up those amateur rappers: legendary NYC DJ and producer Pete Rock. There are no advance tickets, so you’ll want to line up early enough to get in before the price jumps.

Friday, February 17, Revival Bar (783 College Street), doors at 10 p.m., $20 before 11 p.m., $25 after.

