culture Pick An Oscars Viewing Party With Pizzazz!

Where are you cheering on Canada's Ryan Gosling tonight?

Canadian comedy duo Peter n’ Chris have made two minute parodies of all of the 2017 Oscar best picture nominees, starting with La La Land.

Over a billion people will watch the 89th annual Academy Awards broadcast. How about you? Now Magazine has compiled a list of places to do so publicly, including Comedy Bar, Cinecycle, and the Royal Cinema. But given that Canada’s Ryan Gosling is in the running for the Best Actor award for his song and dance turn in La La Land (the film is the night’s leading contender, with 14 nominations), and Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Mirada is scheduled to perform, we think the best place to watch may be the 120 Diner Oscars Viewing Party. There, Jeni Walls and Jenna Warriner, host/producer and frequent guest host (respectively) of the musical theatre open mic Singular Sensation, along with commenter Carson Gale, will host a red carpet, running commentary, and a Oscar pool competition, with prizes.

Sunday February 26, Diner 120 (120 Church St.), 8 p.m., $5.

