news Mayor John Tory does his best Kellyanne Conway impression

Tory says his facts are the real facts.

“I think it is very important that these facts be put across as opposed to some of the alternative facts [put] out by those who have a political interest, that in fact we are investing more in child care, more in transit, we have found substantial savings in order to help us make those additional investments and those things are facts.”

– The quote comes courtesy of Toronto Star’s David Rider, who was tweeting from a February 7 news conference on the proposed 2017 City of Toronto budget. What is our mayor doing using the term “alternative facts,” and why hasn’t anyone called him on it?