news Mark Saunders says Toronto Police won’t be at Pride this year

Sounds like a dig at Black Lives Matter Toronto

“I will sit down with any group who feels marginalized, who comes to the table with ideas on how to make things better.”

—Police Chief Mark Saunders explains in a news release why his cops won’t participate in Pride this year. Last month, Pride Toronto members voted overwhelmingly to ban police floats from the festival’s marches and parade. The demand was just one on a long list from Black Lives Matter Toronto, the 2016 honoured group.