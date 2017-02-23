culture Learn About Bloor Bike Lanes’ Past, Present, & Future

Panel discussion looking at the success of the pilot project.

Part of Toronto For Everyone’s An Honest Farewell programming (which we wrote about yesterday), The History and Future of Bike Lanes On Bloor is a panel discussion looking at the success of the pilot project (which Torontoist readers selected as their Superhero story of 2016), and the long (very long) campaign to get the lanes on the road. Cycle Toronto’s Jared Kolb, Councillor Joe Cressy (Ward 20, Trinity-Spadina), and Bells on Bloor’s (and Torontoist contributor) Albert Koehl will be among the speakers providing background and information about how the project is doing, what led to it, and what the street will look like in a year or more.

Friday, February 24, Honest Ed’s (584 Bloor Street West), 5:30 p.m., FREE (registration encouraged).

