news Immerse Yourself in Blood and Lust in the New World

Genevieve Adam's play Deceitful Above All Things won an Emerging Artist award when it debuted at SummerWorks in 2015.

Inspired by her experience of having to chop wood in a blizzard-induced blackout, actor and playwright Genevieve Adam won an Emerging Artist Award for Deceitful Above All Things when it debuted at the 2015 SummerWorks Performance Festival.

It’s being remounted by The Storefront Theatre—the first of their “re-homed” season shows after their sudden eviction in January—back again at the Factory Theatre. But for this short run, it’s being produced in Factory’s studio space, and in the round, which likely adds to the elemental “fire and ice” intimacy. The set, cunningly devised by Nancy Anne Perrin, is blood-soaked ground and snow, and bare branches above and between them. There are all the markings of a good soap opera or Harlequin romance, with multiple liaisons dangereuses between women (Adam and Imogen Grace) newly arrived in the New World (and already pregnant), and men they shouldn’t love—a solitary fur trader (Garret C. Smith) and a tormented Jesuit priest (John Fitzgerald Jay). There are also ominous portends of Indigenous war tribes and animals that thirst for blood. But what really sold us on the show were the “all’s fair in love and war” struggles between the romantic leads.

To February 26, Factory Theatre Studio (125 Bathurst Street), Tuesday to Saturday, 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 2 p.m., $15-$25 (PWYC Saturday matinée).

