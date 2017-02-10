politics Giorgio Mammoliti Cries Fowl

Councillor Mammoliti continues to be weird and bad

Well, Giorgio’s at it again.

In a press release, Councillor Mammoliti (Ward 7, York West) called out Mayor John Tory for declining his invite to a meeting with “hundreds and hundreds” of taxpayers next Monday night in Ward 7.

“What makes Monday night so important that you have to attend something else? Something different than those hundreds and hundreds of voices that don’t want to pay taxes?” asked Mammoliti, in a not-to-be missed YouTube plea:



(It is here that two things must be noted: the first is that nobody wants to pay taxes—you just have to, because that’s how living in a functioning city works. The second is that Mammoliti might have been able to clear up Tory’s position on taxes, had he not missed 50 per cent of last month’s City Council sessions. Just saying.)



As always, a picture is worth a thousand words. Attached to Mammoliti’s press release was what is surely the editorial cartoon of the year. As Mammoliti and Doug Ford sit, the “real” taxpayers of Ward 7 look out the window as a (remarkably sprite) Mayor John “Rooster” Tory sprints away in abject horror.

Some stray observations: