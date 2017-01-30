culture Kyle Lowry Thinks Donald Trump’s Travel Ban is Bullshit

And he's right.



There are many reasons why Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is great. Sure, he’s an all-star and fought hard to get to that point in his career. And yes, he’s added an excellent three-point shot at age 30. And sure, he plays with a kind of elite intensity Toronto sports hasn’t seen since the early-90s Doug Gilmour days.

As if all that wasn’t enough, today Kyle Lowry said what he thought about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

“I think it’s bullshit. I think it’s absolute bullshit. I mean, our country is [inaudible] the home of the free. And for that to happen, I think is bullshit. I’m not going to get into it too deeply, but personally, I think it’s bullshit.”

Then a reporter asked him to try it again without the swearing. “Bullshit” is not network-friendly, after all.

“No, not at all. Y’all gotta bleep that out. That’s how I feel about it.”

Lowry isn’t the first Toronto-based athlete to take a stand. At the height of his career, Blue Jays slugger Carlos Delgado took a stand against the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, becoming one of the few athletes to do so.

Sports figures are increasingly more outspoken today than in years past. While Michael Jordan would go out of his way to avoid politics (“Republicans buy sneakers too”), LeBron James campaigned for Hillary Clinton in Ohio. NBA coaches Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, and Stan Van Gundy have also criticized or mocked Donald Trump. Sure, there are morons like former ace pitcher Curt Schilling, but he’s the James Woods of the sports world.

Thankfully, Toronto has Kyle Lowry, who is the best. Long live Kyle Lowry, and down with Donald Trump’s bullshit.