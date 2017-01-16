news Poll Position: John Tory Enjoys Middle of the Road Approval Ratings

A new poll puts Tory at a 55 per cent approval rating.

“Do you approve or disapprove of the way John Tory is handling his job as mayor?”



Approve: 55%

Disapprove: 36%

Other/Don’t Know: 9%

January 3–4, 2017

603

±3.99%, 19 times out of 20

Interactive voice response telephone survey

Mainstreet Technologies



NOTES: Just past the halfway mark of his mandate, John Tory still enjoys relatively strong approval ratings. In a Mainstreet Technologies poll, Tory received a 55 per cent approval rating compared to 36 per cent disapproval, good for a +19 point net approval rating. At the same stage of his mayoralty, Rob Ford faced a -4 point net approval rating (this was before any substance abuse-related controversies).

The numbers are slightly lower than Tory’s typical approval rating, which has generally hovered above 60 per cent. However, the results represent an improvement from his December approval rating.

The poll also asked other major Canadian cities to evaluate their mayors. Each of the 10 cities polled gave their mayor an approval rating of 50 per cent or higher.

Tory tied for seventh of the 10 mayors polled with a net approval rating of +19. Toronto City Council enjoyed a +17 net approval rating.

