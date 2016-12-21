Toronto Panda Da Mao Has Fun With Snowman, Doesn't Care About Anything | culture | Torontoist

culture Toronto Panda Da Mao Has Fun With Snowman, Doesn’t Care About Anything

Let's be a bit more like this panda.

The best part of giant panda Da Mao is that he doesn’t give a shit. He may or may not get frisky at the right time of year, a great source of anxiety for zookeepers and conservationists. He may or may not help the zoo meet revenue targets (probably not). But all of that disappears when you see the cuddly bear take to the snow.

Da Mao takes his love of the snow to an artful level, pawing at a two-thirds snowman like an ursine Henry Moore. He then tumbles over his totem to winter fun like some sort of action hero, a Kung Fu Panda if you will.

Really, we’re envious of Da Mao. The consensus is that 2016 was a bad year, and he shows us that if we let that all go (context, meaning, all that stuff), then things are generally alright. Thank you for showing us the light, Da Mao.