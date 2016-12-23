Happy Holidays from Torontoist | news | Torontoist

news Happy Holidays from Torontoist

We'll be back to our regular post-holiday publishing schedule on January 3.

We’d like to wish all our readers a very happy holidays. We hope you’ve enjoyed our past year’s worth of local journalism, whether it’s previewing and liveblogging city council’s minutiae, our award-winning history feature Historicist, or that time we explored Joe Warmington’s origins as Billy Ray Cyrus’s biographer.

Torontoist will go on holiday between now and January 3, when we’ll return for 2017. But don’t worry, we still have our annual Heroes and Villains feature between Christmas and the New Year, and you’ll have the chance to vote on the best and worst people, ideas, and things in Toronto in 2016.

Thanks for reading Torontoist, and we’ll see you in the new year.