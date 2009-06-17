cityscape Is “No Pets Allowed” Allowed?

Landlords often prohibit tenants from having pets. Can they actually do that?



Photo by Georgie_grrl from the Torontoist Flickr Pool.

Renting in Toronto is already a trying experience, what with landlords charging outrageous rents for their “bright, sunny” basement apartments. But renters with furry companions face another hassle: apartment ads that boldly state “No pets,” and landlords who won’t rent to someone with a pet.