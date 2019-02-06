news Torontoist has been acquired by Daily Hive

In 2008, a few friends in Vancouver recognized that a voice was missing from reporting in our country. National news was increasingly international in nature. Provincial was disappearing. And, local seemed out of touch with its audience.

So, they started writing the kind of content they wanted to read.

Hyperlocal stories aimed at helping people foster a deeper connection with their city. Discoveries of new restaurants. Rising stars in startups. As well as a whole lot of amazing people, places, and things going on, in between.

And, fortunately, other people wanted to read it too.

In 2016, after eight years in the west, we introduced ourselves to Toronto. Since then, we have been heads-down, focused on earning our place as a trusted source of quality content for every Torontonian.

Today, we’re excited to announce that Daily Hive has acquired Torontoist.

For nearly 15 years, Torontoist has captured the tenor and texture of life here in Toronto, and advocated to make the city even better. And you, its readers, loved Torontoist for it. Only a handful of media brands in the city can say the same.

We are proud to be long-time followers – and, prouder still to be Torontoist’s new owners.

To our new readers, we pledge to carry on the legacy of Torontoist. After all, we were fans-first, just like you. Everything you love about Torontoist will continue, with just a bit of our signature flair.

Welcome to Daily Hive.

Share your feedback and let us know what you’d like to see come to Daily Hive Toronto by emailing [email protected]. Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.