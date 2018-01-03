news Prominent Islamophobe Pamela Geller visits Toronto

Plus: An update on hate mail and hate crimes in Toronto.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to the Canada Christian College late last month to hear Pamela Geller, a prominent Islamophobe, and Ezra Levant, the head of Rebel Media, speak about what they believe to be the dangers of Muslim migration and Islam.

The event was hosted by the Jewish Defence League, and was counter-demonstrated by 30 members of the Coalition Against White Supremacy and Islamophobia and the Ontario Federation of Labour, who were holding signs like, “First they came for the Muslims, and I spoke out because I am a Jew.”

At a separate event the day prior, Geller bragged about being named by The Guardian as the world’s leading Islamophobe, before curtsying to a round of applause from the audience. She also complained about a 15-year sentence for a Florida man who was found guilty of a hate crime for breaking into a mosque with a machete, vandalizing it, and leaving raw bacon inside.

Geller described how she became involved in the anti-Muslim movement post-9/11, fuelled by the internet and counter-Jihad blogs. Today she runs a popular blog and contributes to Breitbart, among other popular right-wing publications.

In the past, Geller has said that “Obama is bringing Muslim refugees into this country by the hundreds of thousands in his unceasing pursuit of the the destruction of America.” The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish anti-hate organization, says her “anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric not only contradicts the Jewish-American values which she claims to defend but also violates basic human decency.”

On both Sunday and Monday, Geller attacked left-wing Jews, calling them “a plague on our house” and saying, “they’re not Jews to me. They didn’t vote for Trump. Real Jews voted for Trump.” She called Jews who participate in anti-Zionist demonstrations “Jewish Jihad soldiers.”

According to Bryan Trottier, the Ontario head of La Meute (a Quebec-based anti-immigrant group), the event was attended by Northern Guard, Proud Boys, Storm Alliance, and III%ers. Ronny Cameron, the organizer of the anti-Trudeau rally with the black sun Nazi flag, and Kevin J. Johnston, the YouTuber facing hate speech charges, were also in attendance.

“I want you to understand that you’re living in a morally inverted world,” said Geller. “Where good is evil and evil is good. The truth is a lie and a lie is the truth, and you have to be warriors for truth and you have to be warriors for real justice, real social justice.”

“The war right now is in the information battlespace,” she said. “All the bullets and the bombs and the bloodshed happens in this war. After Trump won, they blamed me and the handful of other people who were effective.”

Geller tells the audience to spread and share information and tell their kids to get into media and universities to “take them back.” She called on individuals to subscribe to her blog, buy her books, become leaders in her movement, and fight back.

Despite bragging about the comments in The Guardian, Geller denies that she is an Islamophobe. “I oppose Jihad terror. I do not oppose Muslims,” she said. “I oppose a very bad ideology. I do not suggest that all Muslims are terrorists. I don’t have to pat on the back every Muslim that doesn’t want to kill me. That’s what they want me to do. No I won’t do that. I oppose a bad ideology and until I see Muslims in the street screaming the way they do about the Jewish state, screaming against Islamic terror . . . until I see that I will remain sceptical.”

Throughout the course of the night she called Muslims in the Middle East “brutes,” claimed that Trudeau may be suffering from PTSD because his mother was “out there, on the front pages, with her lady bits out,” said Islamophobia is “basically non-existent,” and suggested that when people call her a racist or a bigot, it’s because of Sharia (Islamic law).

In the lead-up to Monday’s event, activists had been lobbying the federal government to prevent Geller from entering the country. Geller was banned from the United Kingdom in 2013, with a government spokesperson saying the U.K. “will not stand for extremism in any form.”

In other news . . .

>> Toronto lawyer attacks Hispanic couple with baseball bat while yelling about ISIS

>> Hate mail with a swastika reading “Jewery Must Perish” sent to Canadian synagogues

>> Toronto Sikh man the victim of a racially motivated assault in Quebec City