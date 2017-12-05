What’s on the agenda for December’s Toronto City Council meeting?

Mayor John Tory made a hurried announcement over the weekend that he wants 400 new spaces for Toronto’s homeless population created before the cold weather hits. The announcement comes as

a report

recommending the creation of 1,000 new beds makes it way to council. The report also reiterates a standard of 90 per cent shelter occupancy. City statistics show that 95 per cent of 1,305 motel beds used by the city to house homeless people were occupied last month.