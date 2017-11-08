news REVEALED: The white supremacists behind alt-right posters around the city

Two groups were photographed on U of T campus last night, and Torontoist has identified several participants.

Last night, two groups of white supremacists were caught on camera putting up “It’s Okay To Be White” posters up around the University of Toronto campus.

The groups included Winston Smith, Devon Huxtable, and the guy that brought the Black Sun Nazi flag to the anti-Trudeau rally at Nathan Phillips Square on October 21. For side-by-side photos, see below.

When they realized they were being photographed, Winston Smith (not his real name) yelled at the photographer, “Faggot!” and “Fucking commie scum.” The photographer tells Torontoist that most of the group quickly covered up their faces and that later they yelled, “Bitch,” and “Cunt,” at another woman who was present.

The posters, reading “It’s okay to be white” in large, sans-serif font are part of a 4chan campaign to “expose the media’s anti-white bias through their reaction to a harmless flyer.” In the 4chan thread, one user posts that “the idea is to hide your fucking powerlevel and insist that it’s just an innocent ‘it’s okay to be white.’ If people start being Nazis and supporting the posters, then liberals can just dismiss it all with dogwhistles and moderates won’t be convinced.”

Here, the user is referring to a strategy the alt-right have adopted after the events of Charlottesville, when it became widely accepted that the alt-right is a racist and white supremacist movement.

‘Hiding your powerlevel’ refers to a strategy of publicly disavowing Nazis and “keep[ing] the long-term goals covert . . . Talking openly about a white ethnostate only leads to failure and the average public turning against you, so disavow anyone who reveals his power level. Leftists will recognize dog whistles and know we’re crypto, but normies won’t listen to them.”

In short, the purpose of these posters is to publish a message that’s hard to disagree with—that it’s okay to be white—and paint any opposition to the message as an example of media bias against white people.

Several different white supremacist posters have been going up on campuses and in neighbourhoods across Toronto and Canada in recent months. They have slogans like, “We have a right to exist,” featuring a sketch of two white people that’s reminiscent of Aryan propaganda, and “Tired of Anti White propaganda? You are not alone.”

One of the groups was also seen carrying a can of black spray paint, which has been used in the past to deface anti-fascist and pro-diversity posters.

Smith, Huxtable, and their crew will say they aren’t Nazis. Huxtable says that white supremacists and neo-Nazis don’t exist. He identifies himself as an “ethno-nationalist” and a “race realist.” Earlier this month, Huxtable posted, “(((you))) [Jews] will. Not. replace. Us.!!!!!!!!” in the Students for Free Discourse Facebook page. That’s what the white supremacists chanted in Charlottesville, marching past a synagogue, carrying tiki torches. In one post, Smith says: “Generation Zyklon will save us do not worry.” Zyklon B is a pesticide that was used in gas chambers during the Holocaust.

Nazi Rally at Kew Beach Doesn’t Happen

Peterborough Nazi Kevin Goudreau, who has a swastika tattoo on his chest, tried to hold a so-called anti-Trudeau rally on November 4 at Kew Beach. Anti-fascists and the community planned a block party to oppose it.

The media and others made it out to be a serious thing, while a more appropriate response may have been to make fun of Goudreau. He recently failed to hold a rally in Peterborough, and is seen as a joke by white supremacists on Stormfront.

Of course, the anti-fascists will show up even at the possibility of a thing, as is their role. Goudreau’s rally was cancelled, and over 100 people went to the anti-fascist block party, including Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon (Ward 32, Beaches-East York). Anti-fascists say this was the best possible outcome.

Free speech comedy show goes ahead

The show was held by Danny Polishchuk at U of T on November 5 and continued after somebody pulled a fire alarm. Comedians made jokes about topics like having sex with trans people.

The original comedy show planned for August 29 was cancelled by Comedy Bar after the owner became aware that members of the far-right planned to attend. He says it’s a progressive and welcoming venue. Before the event was publicly cancelled, somebody destroyed the locks at the Comedy Bar on the day of the event, requiring them to be replaced.

In August, Ryerson cancelled a “stifling of free speech” panel after people complained about the event, which was going to host alt-right personality Faith Goldy and U of T’s Jordan Peterson. Danny Polishchuk thought this was “bullshit” and planned his free speech comedy show in response.

Polishchuk says his show wasn’t intended as a dog-whistle for the alt-right, but Toronto anti-fascists disagree. At least one guest showed up in a MAGA hat.

For more, see this video.

