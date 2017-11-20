New safe injection sites highlight old problems

Days after Toronto’s second legal supervised injection site at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre won federal approval, a heated trailer arrived in Moss Park, enabling the site to continue operating through the winter.

That trailer, donated by CUPE, will assist an illegal overdose prevention site in Moss Park, where professional medical staff, harm reduction workers and drug users oversee injecting, snorting and smoking.

The two events highlight how opening safe injection sites in Ontario is too difficult and that means more people will die, according to some front line workers in the fentanyl crisis.

Matt Johnson, a harm reduction worker at the Queen West Community Health Centre said he wants a system where overdose prevention sites are encouraged rather than aspired to.

“The process is more onerous than it needs to be. You don’t need a whole bunch of training or a bunch of staff, there are people who are already well qualified to do the work. You can do it out of an office the size of my office,” Johnson, whose office is not huge, said.

“We don’t need gigantic places doing it, we need a bunch of really small ones.”

Adding to the dissent on the provincial approval system was Nick Boyce, Director of the Ontario HIV and Substance Use Training Program.

“I don’t know why there’s this process to begin with. It could be as simple as provincial or municipal governments instructing their local police forces, ‘in this particular area, if this particular agency is opening up a site, don’t go arresting people,” Boyce said.

Since August 12, nearly 100 overdoses have been reversed by a volunteer overdose prevention site in Moss Park, operating illegally and unfunded in tents. Police haven’t shut down the Moss Park site, either fearing a public backlash or because of good will, and the province has provided a heated tent.

The Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance, who run the Moss Park site and where Johnson is a treasurer, sent an invoice to Queen’s Park billing for hours overseeing drug use and handing out naloxone kits.

Johnson said he didn’t know if the Ontario government would end up paying the bill.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s first permanent, legal supervised injection site opened at The Works Needle Exchange Program on November 8, near Yonge and Dundas Streets.