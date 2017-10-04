culture Urban Planner: Wednesday, October 4

Toronto is bursting at the seams with fall theatre productions (here’s the first part of our review round-up), but there’s always room for a bit more, especially new work. The Caminos 2017 festival of new works by local Pan-American, Indigenous, and Latinx artists kicks off tonight with an opening program and reception, and continues this week with new shows by Jiv Parasram, Augusto Bitter, Lido Pimienta, and more, plus free late night cabarets featuring artists like Heath V. Salazar, Martha Chaves, orgyPUNK, and more.

To October 8, Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas Street East), various times, $13-$18 (some shows FREE).

