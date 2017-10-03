culture Urban Planner: Tuesday, October 3, 2017

International electro-art provocateur Peaches talks about her career and artistic practices tonight with Sook-Yin Lee, as part of the AGO’s Inspiration is a Monster series. Peaches (a.k.a. Merrill Nisker) is Berlin-based these days, but spent formative years in Toronto, playing dive bars with a pre-Broken Social Scene Leslie Feist; here’s hoping Lee will have some locally-centred questions for the queer icon, whose latest video dropped earlier this week.

Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West), 8 p.m., $20-$20.

It may be some of the most recognizable (and hum-able) music of the 20th century; we’re referring to the theme music to the Star Wars original trilogy. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has a three-night stand playing the music of composer John Williams, including a Wednesday matinée; besides Star Wars, there’ll be some selections from the Indiana Jones films, Jurassic Park, and more.

To October 5, Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe Street), Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m., Wednesday 2 p.m. matinee, $29.50-$107.

