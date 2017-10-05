culture Torontoist‘s Fall Theatre Round-Up, Part 2

This week's round-up features a Hitchcock classic.

Last week’s Part 1 of Torontoist‘s fall theatre round-up ferreted out most of the indie shows opening in September. This week’s Part 2 looks at some of the city’s most successful companies, and some high profile projects: an adaptation of a Hitchcock classic, a production of one of the 20th century’s most influential plays, and a hotly anticipated new musical.

Click here to view the first review in Part 2, Picture This.

Click here to view all our fall 2017 theatre reviews.