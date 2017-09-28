 Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, September 28-October 4, 2017

Torontoist

culture

Urban Planner: What’s On In Toronto, September 28-October 4, 2017

Urban Planner is your weekly curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.

By

Heath V. Salazar guests tonight on The Spoke, Friday at Big Fun, and in next week’s Caminos festival. Photo by Anthony Cheung.

In this week’s Urban Planner: art at the Power Plant and across the city for Nuit Blanche; post-JFL42 comedy includes Crimson Wave’s anniversary show, plus new comedy at the Broadview Hotel; Polaris Prize-nominated acts at Venus Fest, including this year’s winner Lido Pimienta, plus Peaches talks at the AGO; coin collectors, The Elwins at the beach, the Caminos new works festival, and much more.

Click here to view today’s picks.

Click here to view this week’s picks.

Comments