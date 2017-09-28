culture Urban Planner: What’s On In Toronto, September 28-October 4, 2017

Urban Planner is your weekly curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.

In this week’s Urban Planner: art at the Power Plant and across the city for Nuit Blanche; post-JFL42 comedy includes Crimson Wave’s anniversary show, plus new comedy at the Broadview Hotel; Polaris Prize-nominated acts at Venus Fest, including this year’s winner Lido Pimienta, plus Peaches talks at the AGO; coin collectors, The Elwins at the beach, the Caminos new works festival, and much more.

