Urban Planner: Thursday, September 28, 2017

A globetrotting artistic thinker’s symposium, the Creative Time Summit, lands in Toronto this week, coinciding with the launch of the fall exhibitions at the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery at Harbourfront Centre. Tonight’s launch party will host the summit’s speakers and guests; the summit’s main programming, entitled “Of Homelands and Revolution,” will continue at Koerner Hall and the AGO through the weekend (capitalizing no doubt on the arts-minded in town for this weekend’s Nuit Blanche).

To September 30, various venues and times, $25-$300.

Outside the March’s storytelling series The Spoke, with host Vanessa Smythe, returns to Crow’s Theatre, with this month’s theme of “Underdogs.” An exceptional lineup of storyteller-performers, including Helder Brum, Heath V. Salazar, and Miquelon Rodriguez, will relate their own personal Rudy moments.

Streetcar Crowsnest studio space (345 Carlaw Avenue), 8 p.m., PWYC.

