culture Urban Planner: Sunday, October 1, 2017

For the Closer to the Heart fundraiser, benefiting the Regent Park School of Music, Canadian music vets will perform one or two of their favourite CanCon songs with an all-star backing band. Among the guests: Matt Mays, Damhnait Doyle, Royal Wood, host Sean Cullen, and more.

Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas Street West), 8 p.m., $30.

The JFL42 festival may have ended the night before, but comedy in this town continues to chug along. The Crimson Wave, a feminist and LQBTQ-friendly (no rape “jokes”) comedy showcase hosted by Natalie Norman and Jess Beaulieu, celebrates three years of weekly shows, with guests Ashley Moffat, Andrew Johnston, Nour Hadidi, and more.

Comedy Bar (945 Bloor Street West), 9:30 p.m., $5.

