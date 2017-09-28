culture Urban Planner: Friday, September 29, 2017

The StreetARToronto Partnership Program has been working with artists to help beautify laneways and neglected areas in the city, and the Tranzac Club has been working with them and artist Elicser on their neighbourhood’s David French and Barbara Barrett laneways. Today’s Art Initiative Launch Party will unveil the new mural, and also feature an outdoor performance by the band Houndstooth.

Tranzac Club (292 Brunswick Avenue), 4-7 p.m., FREE.

After the launch party, you could move indoors at the Tranzac for some quality local tunes. Joseph Shabason, who plays with Destroyer and DIANA (who play Saturday’s Venus Fest—click to tomorrow’s picks below), is launching his solo album Aytche, with a stellar backing band, and opener Andre Ethier.

Tranzac Club (292 Brunswick Avenue), doors at 8 p.m., PWYC.

Yohomo presents Big Fun, a queer dance party in the spacious Rec Room venue just south of the Rogers Centre. Due to the location, they can start loud and party loud, with hosts Jacklynne Hyde, Leelando Mitchell, and Gay Jesus (a.k.a. Heath V. Salazar); guest queens Tynomi Banks and Beardoncé; and DJs Craig Dom, Fawn Big Canoe, Diego Armand, and more.

The Rec Room (255 Bremner Boulevard), 10 p.m., $12 in advance/$15 at the door.

Click here to view Saturday’s picks.

Click here to view this week’s picks.