Torontoist's Fall Theatre Round-Up, Part 1

Here are reviews of five small theatre shows Torontoist has seen in the past week; stories of love and betrayal from around the world, staged from Parkdale to the Danforth.

After the Toronto International Film Festival wraps, the fall theatre season begins in Toronto. Just about every theatre company in the city will open a show between mid-September and mid-October, from the tiny storefront venues, to the stately theatres on King Street, to that big top down by the waterfront.

This year, the season unofficially kicked off on September 19 with a daytime remembrance and celebration of the life of theatre critic Jon Kaplan, attended by more than 500 members of the theatre community, plus Kaplan’s friends and colleagues from NOW Magazine. The event included performances by Brent Carver and Sharron Matthews, clown hosts Morro and Jasp, and a short excerpt from Theatre Rusticle’s production of Our Town, one of the last shows Kaplan reviewed.

In speaking about Kaplan’s life work and what it meant to Toronto theatre audiences and creators, eulogizers mentioned his passion for citing new and emerging talent, for writing constructive criticism, and supporting locally created work. In keeping with that spirit, the reviews that follow here aren’t rated, but hopefully elucidate for the reader what the show is about, and whether it may appeal to you.

Torontoist has been seeing shows nearly every night for the past week, and will continue to do so into October. This first part focuses on smaller independent fare; next week’s instalment will feature shows from bigger companies like Mirvish, Soulpepper, and Canadian Stage.

