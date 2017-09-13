news Free Wi-Fi goes live at all TTC subway stations

Now that Wi-Fi is available at all subway stations, the TTC will tackle connectivity in the tunnels next.

TTC riders now have access to Wi-Fi at every subway stop, completing one of the TTC’s 2017 promises to riders.

York Mills became the final station to offer TCONNECT, the ad-supported free Wi-Fi network. The project was launched nearly four years ago.

Cellular connectivity is also available at 53 of 69 stations, with full coverage expected by the end of the year. The service is still limited to Freedom Mobile users.

More than 90,000 devices log in to TCONNECT on average per month, consuming over nine terabytes of data, according to BAI Canada, the company contracted to build the TTC’s wireless network.

With the stations fully outfitted, BAI Canada is working toward outfitting the subway system with access to Wi-Fi in the tunnels. The estimated timeline has not been announced.

TCONNECT is one of the TTC’s customer priorities, outlined in the 2017 Customer Charter. TTC leadership had committed to make Wi-Fi available at all stations by the end of 2017.

The charter organizes the deadlines for projects into quarterly periods throughout the year and keeps customers updated by indicating which projects have been completed on time—and which ones haven’t.

During the most recent quarter, the TTC installed over 200 passenger information displays at shelters to provide real-time updates, and installed PRESTO-enabled fare gates at all entrances of 43 subway stations. Some projects that were scheduled for completion by June are still outstanding, such as expanding the bike repair stop network and enhancing signal technology at intersections to improve bus travel time.

Many of the largest projects are scheduled for completion during the latter half of the year, including opening the Spadina subway extension, obtaining a fleet of new streetcars, and phasing out current forms of fare payment to move towards the full adoption of PRESTO.