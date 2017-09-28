culture Where the fourth season of The Strain was filmed in Toronto (Part Two)

The Strain transforms Toronto for a final time.

Toronto’s extensive work on the silver screen reveals that, while we have the chameleonic ability to look like anywhere from New York City to Moscow, the disguise doesn’t always hold up to scrutiny. Reel Toronto revels in digging up and displaying the films that attempt to mask, hide, or—in rare cases—proudly display our city.

And we’re back, fast as we could, to cover—for the final time—The Strain, in all it’s post-apocalyptic, not-quite New York glory!

Okay, let’s hit the ground running with Zach and Abby making their way around town, allegedly down in Greenwich Village…

But this is positively not West Fourth Street.

Interestingly, it actually is a youth shelter. It’s Covenant House’s McGill Street satellite. And, even more interestingly, it used to be the city’s premier women’s club.

Then they walk through this little parkette…

…right next door.

The Cloisters is a lovely satellite of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, located in a former monastery at the very top of Manhattan.

As you can probably tell, it’s being played here by Casa Loma.

Look—the fence has a CL! It must stand for CL-oisters!

This airport, which is supposed to be in North Dakota…

…is really just…

…Markham’s Buttonville.

This Long Island airport, where they land, is awfully dark, but it sure looks like it’s still Buttonville.

As always, one of our favourite things about The Strain is you can look at how what they shot evokes where it’s really supposed to be. Greenpoint has this kind of industrial look…

…but here we’re on Walnut Avenue.

And this is right nearby…

…on Niagara Street.

This is easy because it really is a federal building. It’s the Dominion Building on Front Street. It really doesn’t look much like the real bank, but then Anthony Hopkins doesn’t look much like Richard Nixon. Acting!

These “Lexington Avenue” shots go by pretty quickly…

…but from this little snippet of building we can see we’re on Richmond Street.

And then…

…we spend some more time on a very quiet Richmond Street.

But then we suddenly find ourselves outside the Empire State Building (which means presumably Richmond is now passing for Fifth Avenue).

As we pan down the building, we find the entrance is actually 85 Richmond Street West.

So is this lobby, which kinda sorta (but not really) evokes the actual…

…art deco lobby of the Empire State.

And our penultimate episode ends with a big showdown…

…right there on Richmond Street.

And, finally, we get to Episode 10, the last ever Strain episode, with more fighting on Richmond! But we’ve moved further west.

This bit is back on another piece of Richmond…

…at Sheppard Street.

Once again, we’re back at Casa Loma…

…and we see the interior this time as well.

The heroes gather in these tunnels. You know, this is a location we don’t think we’ve seen before…

…but we’re pretty sure it’s Lower Bay’s lesser known, less-finished cousin, Lower Queen station. They can pretend these tunnels are for water but they’re really for subways, subways, subways. Okay, well, streetcars, really.

At first we thought the big final battle up top…

…was the always popular industrial space in the Hearn Generating Station…

…but it appears to actually be the Wellington Destructor.

We see it during the day as well…

…as Fet and Eph have a heart to heart.

Finally, (spoiler alert!) the bad dudes are vanquished and things are sunny and happy! And, of course, more New York-looking than ever!

Except, dude, why is your NYC garbage can under a sculpture in the Canary District?

So too is this pan down…

…which places us outside the Y.

We also see some corpses getting cleaned-up here…

…by Underpass Park.

Fet, a cop once again is smiling because he’s strolling down Sheppard, presumably after a sandwich at Shopsy’s…

And as we come to our ending, he strolls through this park…

…where he meets Dutch.

They walk off into the proverbial sunset at what is apparently supposed to be Brooklyn Bridge Park, though it’s really our own Coronation Park, with some CGI additions.

And so ends this gift of a series from the collective minds of Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan and Carlton Cuse. The first of the trio is sticking around town and his locally shot The Shape of Water is already getting some post-TIFF Oscar buzz, so we know he’s not done with us yet.