Rebel Media’s Freedom Rally Was Bonkers

"It's good to be in a room with severely normal people," Kellie Leitch told the crowd

Rebel Media‘s “Freedom Rally” at Canada Christian College in Toronto on February 15 was as chilling as you can imagine.

Some of the hundreds in attendance did not hold back their support for the conservative speakers. Even more troubling, at least one even gave what appeared to be an enthusiastic Nazi salute.

The speaker list included Conservative leadership candidates Kellie Leitch, Chris Alexander, Pierre Lemieux, and Brad Trost, along with the Rebel’s Ezra Levant and Faith Goldy.

