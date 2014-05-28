 A Short History of Toronto's Street Signs

Torontoist

12 Comments

cityscape

A Short History of Toronto’s Street Signs

As decommissioned signs are auctioned off, a look at how some of the city's iconic signage came to be.

By

20140527collagesmall

The “acorn” street-name sign is as much a Toronto icon as are City Hall or the CN Tower. Though the design has graced the streets of many municipalities across Ontario and elsewhere for nearly 70 years, it’s thoughts of our city that it conjures up for many people. Its versatility allowed neighbourhoods and business improvement areas to display their identities to the world.

Once described by the Globe and Mail as consisting of “a separate metal frame, a painted white face with embossed black lettering and a three-dimensional acorn like the cherry on a sundae,” the acorn sign marked an improvement over earlier versions that were often illegible (if they were posted at all). But, as is often the case when it comes to infrastructure decisions, concerns about fiscal responsibility led city fathers to put off improving street signage while calls for action grew.

Though the design is being phased out for economic and safety reasons (the new signs are easier to read from a distance, meaning drivers are less likely to cause accidents while negotiating their routes), Torontonians retain their fondness for it. Bids in the current online auction for decommissioned signs run into the four-figure range.

Our gallery illustrates the history of Toronto’s street-name signs, including developments in the pre-amalgamation suburbs.

Additional material from the July 6, 1937, November 17, 1944, February 21, 1947, September 9, 1947, September 16, 1947, January 27, 1949, December 3, 1956, January 7, 1958, November 15, 1965, and February 11, 2011 editions of the Globe and Mail, and the October 23, 1926, July 5, 1948, July 24, 1959, December 23, 1968, March 19, 1970, September 14, 1996, July 11, 2004, February 8, 2007, and March 7, 2007 editions of the Toronto Star. Unless noted, all photos by Jamie Bradburn/Torontoist.

Comments