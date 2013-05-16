cityscape A “Lost Cat” Campaign Goes Way Beyond Posters

When Lucius the cat went missing, his owners didn't just make some flyers and call it a day.

A blurry, Xeroxed “Lost Cat” poster isn’t always a particularly effective means of bringing little Kittykins home. But what else can a worried owner do, other than check in with local animal shelters every now and then?

One Toronto cat person wasn’t satisfied with those options. And that’s how Lucius—a black cat with a white spot on his chest who went missing in the College Street and Dovercourt Road area on April 22—became the city’s most-wanted feline.

There are two things you need to know in order to understand why the search for Lucius has become unusually intense. One is that Lucius’ part-owner, Jef Bradshaw, feels a kinship with his cat that goes way beyond the ordinary. The pair have matching tattoos. (Lucius had the characters “HY35” tattooed inside his left ear by a previous owner. Bradshaw now has the same on his own left ear.)

The other thing to know is that Bradshaw does research and logistics for Greenpeace, and so a lot of his friends are activists with plenty of experience attracting attention to various causes. The search for Lucius has taken on some of the characteristics of a well-organized political campaign.

Bradshaw adopted the cat from Toronto Animal Services with a housemate about seven years ago. Like every pet, Lucius is very special. “He’s handsome,” said Bradshaw. “He’s more like a dog, temperament-wise. He comes when you call him. He’s really relaxed, and just an awesome guy.”

After he’d put up posters in the College and Dovercourt area, Bradshaw had one of his friends help him set up a Tumblr and buy it a domain name: whereislucius.com. The site is a repository of pictures of Lucius for people to share on Facebook, Twitter, and so on.

Lucius also has his own direct-mail campaign, and some of Bradshaw’s friends have begun spray-painting a stencil of the cat’s website’s URL in different places around the Dovercourt area, making it ubiquitous in the neighbourhood. Lately, Bradshaw’s focus has been on getting others to help sweeten the pot for whoever finds the cat. The current list of rewards for Lucius’ safe return includes a hand-delivered extra-large pizza, a $50 gift certificate to an Etsy store, a bike tune-up, a custom-written piece of short fiction, and a variety of cat-themed books donated by Nicole Winstanley, president and publisher at Penguin Canada.

The campaign has grown to the point where it almost seems like a publicity stunt, but Bradshaw maintains that it isn’t.

Lucius was an outdoor cat, and so his owners are still holding out hope that he’ll turn up. “He’s probably not dead,” said Bradshaw. “It might be that it’s spring and he’s gone a little too far.”

If Lucius isn’t found in the next week, Bradshaw and a crew of about five volunteers will start going door-to-door, using campaign canvassing techniques to ensure that they cover as much ground as possible. The campaign’s Twitter account has even started reaching out to celebrities.

“We’d love to be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, or some crap like that,” said Bradshaw.

If you think you’ve seen Lucius, you can send your tips here.

Images from whereislucius.com.